Western politicians are purposefully preparing for war. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced this on November 27 in Bishkek at the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit, BelTA reports.

The President noted that NATO countries' combined defense spending in 2025 will amount to approximately $1.6 trillion. Germany's military ambitions are growing, and it intends to significantly increase its military spending. Poland, meanwhile, will allocate nearly $55 billion (approximately 5% of GDP) to defense in 2026, becoming NATO's leader in this area. Its armed forces have already exceeded 200,000 personnel. The Baltic States are not far behind Warsaw in terms of growth rates.

"All of the above, coupled with aggressive rhetoric, demonstrates that Western politicians are deliberately preparing for war. It's not we, Vladimir Vladimirovich (Russian President Vladimir Putin – BelTA), who are preparing for war, but, judging by all the facts, it's them," the head of state declared.