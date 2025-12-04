Lukashenko: It's Time to Systematize Belarusian-Omani Projects

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ab902370-1c2d-44a6-9b84-3d6bbca84d44/conversions/6e919086-cb51-4822-a7cb-9456e30682fb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ab902370-1c2d-44a6-9b84-3d6bbca84d44/conversions/6e919086-cb51-4822-a7cb-9456e30682fb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ab902370-1c2d-44a6-9b84-3d6bbca84d44/conversions/6e919086-cb51-4822-a7cb-9456e30682fb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ab902370-1c2d-44a6-9b84-3d6bbca84d44/conversions/6e919086-cb51-4822-a7cb-9456e30682fb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

As part of his ongoing working program in Oman, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with President of the Oman Investment Agency (OIA) Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi. The two sides reviewed the full range of joint Belarusian-Omani projects, BelTA informed.

"We have much to discuss. We've worked together for a long time and developed many interesting joint Belarusian-Omani projects. Perhaps it's time to systematize them and determine our future plan of action. But I'm satisfied with your latest statement; I've remembered it. You told me, 'Mr. President, in the next year or two, you will see real progress on the specific projects we've outlined,'" the head of state said.

The main topics discussed at the meeting included establishment of a joint Belarusian-Omani investment fund in Minsk to finance projects in Belarus; the construction of a pulp and paper mill in Belarus; the establishment of a logistics hub in Oman for the supply of Belarusian goods to neighboring countries and regions and the development of a North-South route; investments in agricultural projects in Belarus for subsequent food exports to Oman and countries in the region; and the development of Omani seafood supplies to Belarus.

The development of a tourism cluster in Oman and investment in tourism facilities in Belarus, with Omani assistance, were also discussed.

Another topic covered the prospects for implementing a trilateral project between Belarus, Oman, and Algeria for the production of complex fertilizers.

The President was shown a comprehensive presentation on the implementation of the Belarus-Oman cooperation roadmap, detailing specific projects and deadlines.