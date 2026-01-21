3.72 BYN
Lukashenko: Key feature of current era - unprecedented number of innovations
The key feature of the current era is the unprecedented number of innovations. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a ceremony awarding doctoral degrees and professorships to research and teaching staff, BelTA reports.
"The main characteristic of our time is the unprecedented number of innovations. Everything is changing: paradigms, technologies, development themes—left and right, forward and backward—have accelerated. And we ourselves, people, are changing too. The ideological and geopolitical landscapes are rapidly transforming," Alexander Lukashenko said. "A new stage of the so-called digital revolution is gaining momentum before our very eyes."
As the head of state noted, the future that only yesterday the most advanced science fiction writers dreamed of has arrived: "And this future, by the way, is the time of science; without it, it is impossible to ensure the security and well-being of the state and the world as a whole."
According to the President, Belarusian science, amid global challenges and uncertainty, demonstrates resilience and the ability to embrace and continually develop innovation. "The knowledge-driven economy, so-called artificial intelligence, biotechnology, smart agriculture, and new materials—all of these are of interest to our scientists, including you present in this hall," he emphasized.