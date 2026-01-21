Lukashenko: Key feature of current era - unprecedented number of innovations

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e7595f20-2af1-41f4-977c-b65e827952ad/conversions/3023f745-6552-4611-b7a3-e67f9f591da5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e7595f20-2af1-41f4-977c-b65e827952ad/conversions/3023f745-6552-4611-b7a3-e67f9f591da5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e7595f20-2af1-41f4-977c-b65e827952ad/conversions/3023f745-6552-4611-b7a3-e67f9f591da5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e7595f20-2af1-41f4-977c-b65e827952ad/conversions/3023f745-6552-4611-b7a3-e67f9f591da5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The key feature of the current era is the unprecedented number of innovations. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a ceremony awarding doctoral degrees and professorships to research and teaching staff, BelTA reports.

"The main characteristic of our time is the unprecedented number of innovations. Everything is changing: paradigms, technologies, development themes—left and right, forward and backward—have accelerated. And we ourselves, people, are changing too. The ideological and geopolitical landscapes are rapidly transforming," Alexander Lukashenko said. "A new stage of the so-called digital revolution is gaining momentum before our very eyes."

As the head of state noted, the future that only yesterday the most advanced science fiction writers dreamed of has arrived: "And this future, by the way, is the time of science; without it, it is impossible to ensure the security and well-being of the state and the world as a whole."