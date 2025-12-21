Lukashenko: Launch of two power units at Belarusian NPP boosted our energy potential

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated workers and veterans of the energy sector on their professional holiday, Energy Worker's Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"The country's fuel and energy complex is one of the key sectors of the national economy, ensuring the sustainable operation of domestic enterprises and the functioning of social facilities," the message reads. "Modern, reliable, and dynamic energy system enterprises create highly productive jobs and play an important role in the development of cities and regions."

The head of state noted that the launch of two power units at the Belarusian NPP has boosted the country's energy potential like never before. "The decision to build a third power unit was a timely and important step towards the further development of Belarus and strengthening its sovereignty," the President stated.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that all the industry's achievements, unique experience, and expertise are the result of the daily work of a large and close-knit team.

"I am confident that your professionalism, accumulated knowledge and skills, as well as long-standing work traditions, will guarantee the effective resolution of the tasks set," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The President wished all workers and veterans of the industry health, happiness, inexhaustible energy, new achievements, and a peaceful sky above their heads.

