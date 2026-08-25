Lukashenko Meets Manturov: Union Economy, Aviation, and Mutual Support

The Union agenda is at the center of attention at the Palace of Independence. The President held a meeting with the First Deputy Chairman of the Government of Russia. The central place was given to the economy, in particular the development of the industrial sector.

Lukashenko: We consider it an honor to cooperate with Russia

Alexander Lukashenko updated the topic of the joint production of the “Osvey” aircraft and also announced plans to meet with the President and the Prime Minister of Russia.

“I am grateful that you, having looked at some of our enterprises, worked in two directions in terms of support for Belarus — on automobiles and especially on the aircraft. There are certain misunderstandings there. But I think we will now discuss them so that the ‘Osvey’ will still exist. It is needed on our common market. Naturally, for Russia this will be a good aircraft. And for us — the acquisition of new competencies. You have seen that we are engaged in the repair of many aircraft. We already know how to do some things; it is not from scratch. Therefore with the help of the Russians we could master a new direction in industry,” the head of state said.

The President emphasized that Belarus long ago determined the course of cooperation with Russia and sacredly adheres to it, considering this an honor. Therefore he called not to worry about support from Russia and the corresponding economic policy. At the same time, Alexander Lukashenko noted, the matter is not only about the sphere of industry.

Denis Manturov on achievements in the industrial policy of the Union State

“Alexander Grigoryevich, enormous greetings and best wishes to you from Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and from Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin,” First Deputy Chairman of the Government of Russia Denis Manturov addressed the head of the Belarusian state. “I want to note that according to the results of last year 65 percent of bilateral Belarusian-Russian deliveries consisted precisely of industrial products. This truly is the foundation of any economy. The most important thing that needs to be noted: not only trade is the foundation today, but precisely the close cooperative ties that we have woven over recent years, including with a regulatory base.”

Denis Manturov awarded the Order of Friendship of Peoples

An important ceremonial detail of the meeting also took place. Alexander Lukashenko awarded Denis Manturov the Order of Friendship of Peoples. He was honored with the award for his significant personal contribution to the development of trade and economic relations, industrial and military-technical cooperation, and the strengthening of the technological sovereignty of the Union State.

Takeoff in the aircraft industry of the Union State

A prototype of the “Osvey” aircraft will appear already next year, and by the end of 2029 its certification will be completed.

Denis Manturov:

“Belarusian enterprises of the aviation industry participate in the cooperation on the production of Russian aircraft, on the production of components, including painting in Minsk; good possibilities have been created for this. Today we are moving according to the schedule that has been adjusted. Next year we will receive a prototype that will begin flight tests. We calculate that by the end of 2029 we will finish certification, and this aircraft will receive a ticket to life on the markets of Belarus and Russia. We also calculate on supplying it to third countries.”

In 2025 the trade turnover between Belarus and Russia amounted to $62 billion and increased by more than 6 percent compared with 2024. Our country enters the top five main foreign-trade partners of Russia, occupying first place among the CIS countries by the level of mutual trade.