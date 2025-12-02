Lukashenko Meets with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

A meeting between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is taking place at the El Mouradia Palace in the capital, BelTA reports.

The official talks will be preceded by a welcoming ceremony featuring the performance of the two countries' national anthems and the participation of an honor guard.

El Mouradia Palace is the residence of the President of Algeria, where official foreign delegations are received. The palace, as well as the area of the same name in which it is located, are named after Diduche Mourad, a national hero who died in the war against France for Algerian independence.

According to local tradition, talks between heads of state, both in small and large formats, are held behind closed doors, without formal statements for the media. Statements are usually made following the meeting.

As previously reported the talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Abdelmadjid Tebboune focused on deepening trade and economic cooperation and implementing mutually beneficial bilateral projects. The focus was on prospects for equipment supplies and cooperation, as well as collaboration in the agricultural sector, medicine, education, and the humanitarian sphere in general.

The Belarusian head of state arrived in Algeria yesterday. This is the fourth country on his extensive foreign tour. Mr. Azzouz Nasri, President of the Council of the Nation of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, met the President at the steps of the plane.

Immediately upon arrival, Alexander Lukashenko met with Ibrahim Boughali, Speaker of the National People's Assembly (APN) of Algeria, and Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb.

At these meetings, the President expressed confidence that Belarus and Algeria would be able to significantly increase trade turnover. "We are committed people and will strictly adhere to our agreements. There will be no delays on our part," he said.

By the end of 2024, trade turnover amounted to just over $49 million, almost entirely Belarusian exports.

Alexander Lukashenko stated the need to adopt and fully implement a roadmap for developing cooperation: "I understand very well what Algeria means to Africa. We cooperate with many countries on the African continent. Because Africa is the future. We absolutely must develop a fully workable plan for our relations and our actions."

"We are ready to provide you with technologies in mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, chemistry, agriculture, and IT. We are ready to cooperate with you in the military-industrial complex. In short, there are no closed topics in our relations," the President assured.

In anticipation of the visit, a bilateral business forum was held in Algiers, attended by over a hundred representatives of ministries, enterprises, and organizations from both sides. Numerous meetings and negotiations were held at various levels.