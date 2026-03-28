Lukashenko Meets with Governor of Chukotka Autonomous Okrug

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Belarus President's Week starts with the context of cooperation with Russian regions. A delegation from the unique Arctic region is visiting the Palace of Independence.

Alexander Lukashenko is meeting with the Governor of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. Vladislav Kuznetsov has already arrived at the Palace of Independence.