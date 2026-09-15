Lukashenko Meets with Representatives of U.S. President's Team

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has met with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump’s team, led by U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale, BelTA reports.

"Dear John, we live far apart, so we rarely see each other. But I welcome you to Belarus. We made no secret of your visit, and you didn't hide much either—we were aware of it. Our people knew you were coming. I must tell you that the public follows your visits with great interest. Meanwhile, neighbors and other world leaders are watching our meeting closely," Alexander Lukashenko said.

"As you can see, our group has expanded a bit. I asked the Prime Minister to join us so he could provide a detailed report on the practical results of our past contacts—specifically, how previous agreements are being implemented," the Belarusian leader added.

For his part, John Coale conveyed greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump. "He fully supports everything we are doing," he said.

Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, KGB Chairman Ivan Tertel, and Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Valentin Rybakov are also participating in the talks on the Belarusian side.