Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with US Special Envoy to Belarus John Cole, BelTA reports.

"I'm glad to see you," the head of state said, welcoming the American guest.

"Me too," replied John Cole.

"John, I congratulate you on your new appointment [as US Special Envoy to Belarus – BelTA. You're now our top official on Belarus. Tell Trump that we must do something about this. And we will," Alexander Lukashenko noted at the meeting.

He also praised the actions of his American counterpart, the US President: "They say Trump loves flattery. But I'm not doing this for flattery. I want to say that I really like his actions lately."