At the CSTO summit in Bishkek, Alexander Lukashenko addressed the escalation of military threats along the organization’s borders. According to the Belarusian leader, the most perilous situation is unfolding on the western flank, reports BELTA.

"Throughout the perimeter of the CSTO borders, military risks and threats are intensifying, especially on the organization’s western flank, where one would expect a stable and adequate situation to prevail. The current environment resembles a besieged fortress—one in which Belarus finds itself today," stated the President.

He highlighted that the combined defense expenditures of NATO countries in 2025 will amount to approximately 1.6 trillion dollars. Germany’s military ambitions are also growing, with plans to significantly boost its defense spending. Poland, in turn, will allocate nearly 55 billion dollars to defense in 2026—about 5% of its GDP—and will become NATO’s leader in this metric. Its armed forces have already exceeded 200,000 personnel, and the pace of growth is not far behind that of Warsaw and the Baltic states.

"All of the above, combined with aggressive rhetoric, indicates that Western politicians are deliberately preparing for war. It is not us—Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin—who are preparing for conflict; by all evidence, it is they," declared the head of state.