Lukashenko: Multi-Vector Policy Does Not Distance Belarus from Russia

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, meeting with the Governor of Russia’s Ulyanovsk Region, Alexey Russkikh, stated that the policy of multi-vector nature does not distance Belarus from the Russian Federation, BelTA reports.

"As for our trade and economic relations, you are well aware of our capabilities. I always tell Russian governors: look, if there is anything we can do for you in this situation, we will certainly do it—regardless of what is being said around us, and especially what is being written, particularly in Russia. I monitor the media very closely, since today’s war is being waged primarily in the media space. And I must tell you frankly, I am sometimes surprised to read what certain people—whether bloggers or others—write about Belarus. All that talks about multivectorism and so on. I have said it so many times: multi-vector policy does not distance us from the Russian Federation in the slightest," the head of state said.

Photo: BelTA