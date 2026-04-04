Lukashenko Names Belarus as Main Link of CSTO to Western Direction

"Belarus has always been the driving force behind the development of relations within the CSTO and other structures in the former Soviet Union space. Our approaches are completely open. We don't hide anything. Regarding the CSTO, I initially proposed a formula for action long ago, when this organization was in its infancy (and even before that). We understand that Russia is the central core in this organization. And everyone must be perfectly aware that, for example, in the western direction, the main link in the CSTO is, naturally, Belarus. And God forbid any conflict in this direction, Russia must always have a core of armed forces here, which will join the actions of the Belarusian army to defend our space. In the south, of course, both you and Kazakhstan will have to intensify efforts. Absolutely. Because this is the southern direction, and, again, Russia will support you. And prop you up, as the military say," the head of state said.