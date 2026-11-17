In an interview with the French magazine Le Point, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that issues surrounding the construction of new security architecture on the European continent must be resolved primarily within Europe itself, and such a structure is impossible without Russia's participation, BelTA reports.

The head of state was asked why, in his opinion, US President Donald Trump, despite his efforts, still not has succeeded in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Come on, everyone: America, America, and me, and you, Trump… This is our home. Europe is our home, and we must solve these problems ourselves. To restore order," the head of state emphasized. "And then the Americans and others will follow. And that's your President's position, in case you weren't aware of it. We must sort out our own home. If anyone helps us with this, thank you. We will accept such help and support."

The Belarus' President emphasized the need for Russia's participation in building security architecture in Europe. "Don't forget that we have a vast Russia in this building. And if you want to exclude Russia from the future security structure, it will lead nowhere," the Belarusian leader said.

"Time moves on, the world has changed. So, we need to adapt to the times. Do we need to change the structure? Okay, let's come to an agreement. One side wants to change it, the other doesn't. And through negotiations, we might realize that something needs to be tweaked, something needs to be changed. There's no need to immediately deny that it can't be changed. That's not how politics or diplomacy works," Alexander Lukashenko said.

Regarding the possibility of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine with Donald Trump's participation, the Belarusian head of state noted that not everything in this complex matter depends on the US President. "I must say that the American side thought this issue could be resolved quickly and casually. This is not a mistake. It was an underestimation of the situation. They understand this more now than before," Alexander Lukashenko noted. "But the Americans, you know, have a ton of problems that need to be solved, problems, which they are successfully creating for themselves."