Lukashenko: Newly Built Apartments Must Not Stand Empty

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko demanded that local authorities ensure the occupancy of new rental housing in short order. He said so at a meeting on the prospects for housing construction and raising the efficiency of the use of rental housing, BelTA reported.

Some time ago there were questions with the occupancy of new rental housing. In that connection the president signed Decree No. 388, which entered into force on January 1, 2026. Under it the duration of the existing procedures needed to settle citizens has been shortened, and the time limits for occupancy of completed state rental apartments have been restricted to 30 working days from the date the act of acceptance of the residential building into operation is approved. Previously such occupancy could take up to 200 days.

“Not long ago, after complaints, we took a decision on the maximum shortening of the time limits for occupying new buildings. Local bodies of power should take this process under control. Built apartments must not stand empty,” Alexander Lukashenko stressed.