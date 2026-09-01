Lukashenko: No Insurmountable Problems Between Belarus and Pakistan

In relations of Belarus and Pakistan there exist no insurmountable problems. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif.

“Thank you that you found time to meet and discuss certain problematic questions that arise with us in relations. Problems exist and always will, but there are not those problems that we could not overcome with you. Let us act in this direction,” Alexander Lukashenko addressed Shahbaz Sharif.

“We agreed with you that we must maintain good political relations and realize economic projects. If one speaks frankly, then with politics everything is normal with us. We have kind political relations, good personal relations. We are friends, what is there to say,” the head of state said.

At the same time, he drew attention, last year the volume of mutual trade between the countries sagged a little. “We slipped a little with trade turnover, by about 20 percent. But in August of this year there are nevertheless movements in the assignment plan. Our and your specialists have received certain tasks. I think that the coming year with us must be more active,” Alexander Lukashenko noted.

The President also asked the Prime Minister of Pakistan to convey the kindest wishes to his brother Nawaz Sharif: “The most important thing is health. I think in the near future we will find time to meet with you in Pakistan. Naturally, if he and you have even the slightest possibility to visit Belarus — we will wait for you.”