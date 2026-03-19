Lukashenko: No one will allow a repeat of 2020 events in Belarus

Lukashenko assured that no one will allow a repeat of the events of 2020 in Belarus.

Belarus will not allow a repeat of the events of 2020, when attempts were made to upend and destroy the country. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to journalists, according to BELTA.

The head of state was asked about the recent pardon of 250 convicts, 235 of whom remained in Belarus. Journalists inquired whether these individuals could become agents of influence, potentially posing a threat to the state. In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko assured that no one will allow a repeat of the events of 2020 in Belarus.

"Don't worry, we released them. Everything is under control here. There will be no 2020 in Belarus, guys. I don't want to run around with a machine gun in the streets. I won't allow that, and that's what everyone is aiming for," the President declared. "We understand that they wanted to destroy and upend the country. This was a blow not only to us, but also to our children and grandchildren. Can I allow that? No!"