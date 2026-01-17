3.72 BYN
Lukashenko: Now like never before there is chance to end conflict in Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Now, more than ever, there's a chance to end the conflict in Ukraine. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this during a meeting with Alexander Sokolov, Governor of Russia's Kirov Region, BelTA reported.
"We'll deal with the war. I think there's a chance like never before. No matter how much the Ukrainians may resist, we still need to move towards peace on this land," the head of state said.
Photo: RIA Novosti