Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon

Lukashenko: Now like never before there is chance to end conflict in Ukraine

Image

Now, more than ever, there's a chance to end the conflict in Ukraine. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this during a meeting with Alexander Sokolov, Governor of Russia's Kirov Region, BelTA reported.

"We'll deal with the war. I think there's a chance like never before. No matter how much the Ukrainians may resist, we still need to move towards peace on this land," the head of state said.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Разделы:

PresidentUkraine