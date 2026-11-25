In an interview with the French magazine "Le Point", Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko outlined the events and processes he believes led to the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, BelTA reports.

The head of state stressed that the confrontation is rooted in a whole complex of problems and factors. To a significant extent, however, it was pushed forward by the tragic events in Odessa in 2014 and by the state’s policy toward the Russian language. “The Ukrainians should not have burned Russian people in Odessa, as happened at the time, and banned the Russian language,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

“This was very important for a Russian person… They spoke Russian there — in the east [of Ukraine – news.by note]. What was wrong with that? You are a Frenchwoman and you speak Russian perfectly. Your father was a Slavist; he knew and loved Russia well. But he loved France no less. Was it really impossible to follow that kind of policy?” the Belarusian leader asked.

“That is what I call the things that were on the surface. It reached the point where they began killing and burning people. Was that normal? It was not normal,” he continued.

Alexander Lukashenko also recalled how Donbass was attacked at a time when the evacuation of those wishing to leave the region was under way. This was followed by the Normandy Format negotiations in Minsk, where Belarus, for its part, did everything possible to resolve the situation by peaceful means. As time has shown, however, not all participants in the talks shared that goal.

“Why did you wake this nuclear-armed ‘bear’ in its den and start poking it? Why?” the President said, speaking figuratively about what preceded the hot phase of the conflict. “Especially after everyone gathered in Minsk and reached agreements. France and Germany [the leaders of those countries – news.by note] were in Minsk; I organized all those meetings here. Why did you…? You simply deceived us. Merkel herself admitted this [although I do not believe it].”