Lukashenko Offers Laos Assistance in Modernizing Industry and Agriculture

On behalf of his compatriots and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith and the people of that country on the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic. BelTA reports this with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Laos has achieved significant success in building a strong state, is confidently moving along the path of socioeconomic development, contributes to peace and security in the region and the world, and occupies a worthy place on the international stage," the congratulatory message reads.

Relations between Minsk and Vientiane are demonstrating positive momentum, reflecting a mutual interest in deepening cooperation in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technical, and humanitarian spheres in accordance with the traditions established decades ago, the head of state noted.

According to him, the two countries have the necessary intergovernmental instruments and substantive agreements to realize the economic potential of their partnership. "I hope that we will soon launch joint projects to modernize industry, ensure food security, mechanize agriculture, and in other areas of fundamental importance to our countries," the President emphasized.

The Belarusian leader noted that he would be pleased to welcome the President of Laos to Minsk for an official visit to discuss priority bilateral issues, as well as regional and international problems.