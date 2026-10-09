Lukashenko Offers Museveni a Farm-to-Factory Partnership on Uganda’s Independence Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Independence Day, the Belarusian leader’s press service said.

“This holiday embodies sovereignty and the strengthening of statehood. It symbolizes the unity of Uganda’s multinational people and their resolve to build a peaceful and stable future,” the message reads.

The head of state assured Museveni that Belarus places a high value on the friendship, mutual understanding, and trust built with Uganda over decades. “I am convinced that the intensive development of dialogue and practical cooperation at every level fully serves the interests of both countries,” he stressed.

Lukashenko proposed that the two presidents pursue projects in agriculture, the mechanization of the farm sector, healthcare, education, and other fields. “The work of the joint committee on trade and economic cooperation, together with visits by government and business delegations, will help unlock the potential that already exists. I confirm our readiness to work actively with you for the good of our citizens,” the Belarusian leader said.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Yoweri Museveni robust health, happiness, and success, and wished all the people of Uganda peace and progress.