President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, in an interview with the French magazine Le Point on 17 November, spoke about the possibility of organising a meeting of the leaders of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, BELTA reports.

During the conversation it was mentioned that earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin, regarding the possibility of a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, had said: let him come to Moscow. However, due to objective circumstances such a proposal appears harsh.

Alexander Lukashenko offered his own option. “We with Volodya Zelensky could sit down and fly to Moscow. The two of us. I, as a guarantor of his security, could sit with him and fly to Moscow,” the head of state said.

The President expressed confidence in the prospects of such a negotiation format: “We would agree faster than with you (the Europeans. — Ed.) on ending this war and on the future arrangement and so on. And people would accept it.”

“All the same, we three will determine what our future will be — of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. We are three Slavic peoples. Ours will be the main (role. — Ed.),” the head of state declared. “Here, in this region, the three main Slavic peoples historically and now will decide how to live further.”

In response to the journalist’s remark that Volodymyr Zelensky will not agree to such a negotiation format, Alexander Lukashenko replied: “If he doesn’t agree — let him fight. Let him go to the front himself with a rifle and fight. The war is going on, it must be stopped. And we could agree.”

The full version of Alexander Lukashenko’s interview with the French magazine Le Point will be published on 25 November.