Lukashenko Offers Zimbabwe Trilateral Project with Mozambique to Build Seaport
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has proposed Zimbabwe to implement a trilateral project with Mozambique to build a seaport. This was stated by the President of Belarus at a meeting with President of the Senate of Zimbabwe, Hon. Mabel Memory Chinomona, BelTA reports.
"We much-need a foothold on the coast of the African continent – in the southeast. This means that we must work together with Zimbabwe to build a port in your neighboring state, Mozambique. If we were to implement this idea together with Mozambique and Zimbabwe – and in this case, we can do so – and restore rail service through your neighbor (it's a short distance) to Zimbabwe, your country would become a good hub for goods not only from Belarus but also from other countries, I think, primarily Russia," Lukashenko stated.
Photo BelTA