Belarus and Russia must focus on their own capabilities, regardless of sanctions. This was stated today, January 19, by Alexander Lukashenko during negotiations with the governor of the Kirov region. The delegation from this region is currently visiting Belarus. We have everything we need: resources and expertise to strengthen our cooperation. Today’s discussion extended beyond Belarus-Russia relations. Lukashenko made significant statements regarding Trump’s policy, relations with Europe, and Ukraine’s future.

Belarus-Russia Regional Cooperation

Over the past year alone, Lukashenko has held talks with leaders from 16 Russian regions. This cooperation is of strategic importance for Belarus.

Given the frequency of meetings, it appears that no Russian region’s leadership remains without a meeting with the Belarusian president. However, the visit of the Kirov delegation to the Palace of Independence was their first official visit, despite frequent trips from the region.

Winter Arrives in Belarus

For Belarusians, -20°C and snowfalls like Willi’s are just part of everyday life. As they say, they’ve truly experienced real winter. Our President helped clear the snow alongside everyone else, and, as a winter enthusiast, took a traditional ice dip. The cold and snow brought surprises—inevitable in winter.

Some areas experienced power outages lasting a few hours, and in some places, there was no heating or hot water. On the morning of January 19, residents of five districts in Minsk faced such issues.

According to reports, somewhere near Minsk, a leak likely occurred early in the morning. The heating pipeline’s pressure was increased as usual, but the President noted, “I thought three days ago that I should warn the officials... but they probably know: give slightly cooler coolant, water, or something else, to keep it constant. It would be worse if pressure is raised too high—then the heating might stop altogether in case of a pipeline burst.”

Lukashenko mentioned that they found backup sources to address the localized problem but advised not to overdo it with temperature settings to preserve the heating system. “If the water in the pipes wasn’t at 90 degrees but at 80, and the pressure was lower, the rooms would be a bit cooler—say, 20°C instead of 25°C. That’s enough in a house,” he said.

He added, “Our problems are minor. We are Slavs; we know how to create problems for ourselves and heroically overcome them instead of thinking ahead. We’ve long forgotten the winter when there was snow and cold. On one hand, we’re glad about the snow; it showed people how to clear it, and children experienced real winter. But, on the other hand, it brought some problems.”

Governor Sokolov: We Are All of One Destiny

“Happy Epiphany! You came here, perhaps, to take a dip as well?” Lukashenko asked.

Alexander Sokolov, governor of the Kirov region of Russia, responded:

“Yesterday, we visited Father Fedor. We attended the All Saints Church, participated in the service, and waited for the priest to bless the water. The church and the priest made a great impression. It’s clear that we are all the same—one shared destiny, one present, and one future.”

Opportunities for Kirov Region

According to Sokolov, their visit is not just for sightseeing but for working on specific projects. The region is industrial, ranking fifth in Russia for milk production but lacks processing facilities. They aim to collaborate with Belarusian “Savyushin Product” to build a dairy plant in Kirovsk, with tax incentives and favorable conditions to process over a million tons of milk. There are also proposals for joint projects in the energy sector.

Lukashenko on Belarus-Kirov Cooperation: We Must Create Our Own

Lukashenko noted that trade turnover is not yet impressive, approximately $110 million from January to November 2025, but the pace is good. “If we develop at this rate, we can double it—that’s our goal,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of developing domestic production and supporting local manufacturers. “We’re in the same boat. As Vladimir Putin and I agreed, we must focus on our own. Sanctions or no sanctions—our focus is on ourselves,” the President stressed.

He also discussed U.S. President Donald Trump’s frankness: “Look, he openly says: ‘We need Venezuela because of its oil. Greenland is important for defense because it has rare earth metals, oil, gas—all of it.’ He openly talks about it, which diplomats and I do not accept. He openly states: ‘We need the oil.’ And if Europeans don’t buy from us, they’re finished—they will be overpowered, and so on.”

“Why should we be afraid? We need to work, including with Kirov residents, so they buy our products—quality and price must be acceptable. We must focus on our own,” Lukashenko said.

He underscored that dependence on others must be avoided: “Friends are very few. Even those we have have problems. The Venezuelans were not enemies—yet now, at such a distance, we think about how to help without losing friends. You can’t lose friends.”

Belarus’s Multivector Policy

Belarus has always pursued a peaceful, multivector policy. Even in the most difficult situations—when illegal sanctions, migration crises, no-fly zones, and border closures were imposed—we called for dialogue. Neighbors are not chosen...

Lukashenko on Being a Bridge Between East and West

During the meeting, Lukashenko expressed his views on relations with the EU:

"We, of course, do not rejoice that problems in Europe are greater than ours (referring to recent heavy snowfalls and cold weather). And they won’t go away, so they will continue to buy gas from the East, not only from the Western Hemisphere, which has always been five times more expensive than what Russia offered. We’re not happy about it. But honestly, I am glad that Europe finally understands where their misfortune lies. Long before these problems arose, I said publicly that Europe’s place is with us, with Russia. This is our home—here, happiness should be sought."

"They didn’t understand it then. And even if they did, they lacked the strength and will to implement it. Now, Merkel (the German Chancellor) has announced that they need to conduct independent policies, and if Americans impose tariffs, they are ready to respond with tariffs of their own. Maybe Europe has finally realized that it needs to be a subject of international relations. Maybe," Lukashenko concluded.

Lukashenko on Ukraine: A Chance for Peace

The pressing question now is: what’s next for Ukraine? Lukashenko repeatedly stated that Belarus is closer than ever to peace. The war will end, and then it will be necessary to think about restoring territories and helping people return to peaceful life.

He said: “We will deal with the war. I believe, more than ever, there is an opportunity. Regardless of how Ukrainians resist now, we must move toward peace.”

Lukashenko emphasized that Ukrainians need to understand that it’s not about “this piece or that piece” of territory. “Everyone understands that this is painful for any country. But people will figure out where they want to live. It’s not the land that decides—it’s the people. If they find it convenient to live with Russia, like Crimea and others, they will. People will live in Russia and realize who can help them more, even in difficult times. If they stay in Ukraine, no one will hold them there,” he said. “Time will put everything in its place. We must see this first, instead of killing thousands of people daily. Millions of Ukrainians have fled—many will not return to a peaceful Ukraine. That’s what must be seen first.”

Belarus-Russia Cooperation with Kirov Region

Belarusians can be helpful to Kirov in various areas—supplies of equipment, joint manufacturing projects, sharing technologies in agriculture and construction.

The President also highlighted that Belarus produces high-quality goods, confirmed annually with the State Quality Mark. For example, the BELGEE car, which is among the top sellers in Russia. “There’s something to buy. Of course, some will still prefer Mercedes or Audi—there’s nothing wrong with that. But for the average Russian or Belarusian, we’ve created a popular car, a ‘people’s car,’ which I dreamed of. We have a good product, and we can sell it. Focus on our own. Because jumping from one fire into another is quick, but getting out afterward is harder. So, produce your own,” he urged.

He also cited examples of joint Belarusian-Russian manufacturing—shipbuilding, aircraft (such as the “Osvay” airplane), and defense industries.

Gubernator Sokolov: Deep Integration Projects

Sokolov emphasized that their cooperation involves deep integration projects, including establishing joint enterprises, entering Kirov’s territory with Belarusian businesses, and creating high-tech manufacturing facilities like machine and elevator production.

He highlighted the idea of creating a single union machine tool, stating: “Without machine tool manufacturing, economic sovereignty and independence are impossible. I liked this idea very much. Alexander G. understands these issues deeply. We can turn ideas from our discussions into new projects.”

Historical Memory and a New Page in Cooperation

In conclusion, the main principle remains—mutual agreements must be followed by actions. Our common past and present unite us: the struggle for victory and resistance to sanctions and political aggression. We have much to cherish and be proud of.

Besides developing trade and economic relations, Lukashenko also spoke about the close historical ties with Russia and Kirov Region. “We are not just friendly; we are close,” he said. For instance, in Minsk, a square is named after V.G. Vaneev, a native of Kirov. Lukashenko noted that Belarus has preserved this name despite the post-Soviet trend of renaming streets and removing monuments. The monument to V.I. Lenin remains in the center of Minsk—something that once was considered fashionable to demolish. “People once installed this monument. They may think differently now, but it’s a fact—that’s our first leader. We treat this with reverence,” he emphasized.

He added that Belarus takes good care of all its historical monuments: “If you cannot care for a monument, don’t create one,” he concluded.

Government Negotiations

Immediately after the negotiations at the Palace of Independence, the Kirov delegation proceeded to talks with the Belarusian government.

Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich noted: “One of the real opportunities for deepening our cooperation in the coming years is implementing projects in peat extraction and processing. Belarus has solid expertise in extracting, processing peat, and manufacturing equipment for these purposes, which was also in demand in your region.”

The delegation then visited the “Horizon” enterprise, which produces a wide range of innovative products: not only TVs, microwaves, monitors, laptops, and rugged tablets but also recently launched AI-powered TV production with the President’s participation. They are also working on upgrading milking equipment. Given Kirov’s plans for milk production and processing, this will be of great interest.

Shared Homeland: From Brest to Vladivostok

“Belarus should be proud of companies like Horizon, with high added value. I see promising prospects for our cooperation,” said Sokolov.