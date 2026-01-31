3.75 BYN
Lukashenko on Cooperation with Brazil: We Mustn't Complicate Building Relations
Belarus and Brazil need to build relations more intensively. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this at a meeting with Brazil’s Ambassador to Belarus Bernard Klingl, BelTA informs.
"I reckon we need to build our relations more intensively and not complicate them. It's simple. The economy is the foundation. Therefore, we need to choose areas of economic cooperation that are of interest to Brazil. On the other hand, they are of interest to Belarus. We can do this," the head of state said.