During an interview with the American television company Newsmax TV, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shared his vision for future relations between the U.S. and Belarus.

"I think we will reach an agreement because we are very similar, we have European roots, so I am confident that we will reach an agreement. Perhaps on the basis of pragmatism. Americans are extremely pragmatic people. So are we, therefore I think that if we define the main points of our pragmatism, we will reach an agreement,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that he had conveyed some proposals of Belarusian pragmatism to John Coale (U.S. Special Envoy to Belarus. – ed. news.by), which are in line with the U.S. interests. The President is convinced that it is necessary to talk and stop fighting with each other, especially supporters.

"Why do we have bad relations with the Americans?" asked the Belarusian leader. "What have we done wrong to the U.S.? Nothing. So why are they looking at us askance? I think that as a result of the dialogue we are having, we need to agree on everything, and we need to be able to admit defeat manly."

The President reminded Newsmax TV host Greta Van Susteren that the U.S. organized an attack in 2020 and lost. "We need to proceed from this point; we don't need to go around shouting to the world that you lost. Yes, lost. But let's sit down calmly and move on manly," he said.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed his desire for Belarus to have good relations with other countries and acknowledged that he is a "leaving president" and often talks about it, so he does not want the problems that arose during his leadership of the country to be passed on to the new generation. "Each generation must solve its own issues. Our generation, Trump's generation, and Lukashenko's generation have problems. We must solve them. Moreover, we have common issues where we can help each other. Earlier, the conversation was about Venezuela. Can we work together there? Yes, we can. I told John Coale that it's free. I don't have to pay anything. We will work together for free to ensure that the Venezuelan people live in peace and that Americans do not die on foreign soil for oil, gold, rare earth metals, or in the fight against drugs," said the head of state.

He expressed confidence that where there is an opportunity to save lives, it must be done. "No matter how good life may be after earthly life, we still want to live here and now, so we will come to an agreement with the Americans," Alexander Lukashenko concluded.