Lukashenko on Ethnocide in Western Belarus: The Aim Was to Turn People Into Silent Slaves

MINSK, September 17— For 18 years a most brutal practice of ethnocide was carried out in Western Belarus, whose main task was to break people spiritually and turn them into silent slaves. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said so in his address at the youth forum “Youth. Belarus. Future,” dedicated to National Unity Day, BelTA reported.

Speaking of the events of 1921 that led to the partition of Belarus, the president stressed that the eastern half of the republic began to build an entirely new life. All Soviet citizens became equal in rights — for the first time in history. “And the western Belarusians? They remained aliens on their own land, farmhands of a well-known state, torn from the Motherland. But, what matters, they kept it in their hearts. Of course, these are our heroes — heroes who gave a worthy answer to the challenge of the lords’ order,” he said.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that for 18 years — from 1921 to 1939 — a most brutal practice of ethnocide was conducted on the territory of Western Belarus. “Time enough to force people to forget language, traditions, history. The main task of those to whom we were handed over was to break people spiritually, to erase them as persons, to turn them into silent slaves who would not even be able to think of unity and equal rights. In that time, there, in the so-called Polish prison of nations, a new generation grew up. But no one forgot, no one renounced or tore themselves from their roots,” he said.

The president stressed that to this day Belarus remembers the events of those years. “We remember that the territories annexed by Poland were returned to the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic. And however much some may try, through fashionable social networks, to tell you young people their versions of events, we must speak the truth — not convenient for everyone — that in those years punitive operations were carried out in our western regions under the guise of pacification. That field courts handed down sentences on activists and ordinary residents who dared to consider themselves Belarusians. The prisons were overflowing with those who wanted to speak, study and pray in their own language. Our people lived in constant fear of the next raid by the Polish Defensywa (the political police in the occupied territories. — BelTA note),” Alexander Lukashenko said.