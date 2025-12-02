Lukashenko on Official Visit to Algeria – What to Expect from High-Level Negotiations

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived on an official visit to the Algerian People's Democratic Republic. This is the first time in history that such a high-level visit has taken place between the two countries.

The head of Belarus and President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune will hold negotiations focused on deepening trade and economic cooperation and implementing mutually beneficial bilateral projects.

Plans include discussing prospects for supplying equipment and cooperation, interaction in agriculture, medicine, education, and the humanitarian sphere. Following the talks and the visit, bilateral documents will be signed to develop cooperation across various sectors.

Algeria is an important economic player in Africa. It is the largest country on the continent by territory, covering 2,381,000 square kilometers—11 times larger than Belarus. In terms of population, the difference is about 4.5 times, with 45 million people living in Algeria.

This represents a huge market and a good opportunity for Belarus. Our trade turnover is about $50 million, with a record growth of 16 times last year. However, the potential is still far from exhausted; these figures remain modest compared to our overall capabilities.

Business circles in Algeria have already been active ahead of the visit. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming negotiations in North Africa.

Belarus – Algeria: A New Chapter

A lively street in Algiers (the capital and the country are often referred to the same). We hunt for dates at the market — an essential souvenir. It’s a tradition to serve guests in Algeria dates and a glass of milk. It turns out, there are around a hundred varieties, a quarter of which are exported.

Algerian dates will reach Belarus. But, of course, facilitating bilateral trade involves more than just this. At the recent business forum, discussions covered opportunities—from supplying equipment and food to establishing enterprises and investments.

Artur Karpovich, Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus:

"Our political relations with Algeria are very clear, understandable, and based on mutual trust and support. Regarding economic issues, there is room to grow and move forward. Unfortunately, our trade volume has not yet reached $50 million. For a large country like Algeria and the open market of Belarus, this is very low. My colleagues and I discussed specific areas where we can add value—agricultural products, dairy processing plants, and food products from Algeria to Belarus. Currently, these are mainly supplied through intermediaries, which affects prices."

Earlier, Lukashenko met with the Speaker of the Algerian National People's Assembly.

Lukashenko: Belarus and Algeria Can Significantly Increase Trade Turnover

"In recent years, the dynamics of our relations have significantly intensified, and we need to continue moving in this direction. However, the current trade volume does not reflect the true potential of our countries. We held a forum for Belarusian and Algerian business circles here and established direct relations between companies. I believe we can substantially increase our trade turnover. We are committed people and will strictly adhere to our agreements. There will be no delays from our side," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian leader highlighted that Belarus is a machine-building country with a developed agricultural sector. "We have managed to develop many areas. We are ready to share this experience with you," he assured. "Training personnel within these technologies will be our task."

"The parliaments will play a crucial role in implementing our agreements," emphasized Lukashenko.

In turn, Ibrahim Bougali expressed confidence that the official visit of the Belarusian President will be beneficial for both sides. Symbolically, it coincides with the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Belarus and Algeria.

"There will be no delays," Lukashenko declared, expressing Belarus's intention to increase trade with Algeria.

Recent data: In 2024, the trade volume was slightly over $49 million, with almost all of it being Belarusian exports.

The speaker of the parliament congratulated Belarus on achievements in industry, agriculture, and other areas. "Your political system is very good because it benefits your country," he said.

Belarus and Algeria Need to Develop an Effective Cooperation Plan

The meeting also included the Algerian Prime Minister. It is the governments that will implement all agreements.

"We must develop a practical plan for our relations and actions," said Lukashenko, emphasizing the need for a roadmap for cooperation.

"I understand well what Algeria means for Africa. We cooperate with many African countries because the future is in Africa," he underscored.

The president noted that all Belarusian-produced products are needed in Algeria. He pointed out that many African countries mainly seek technology. "We are ready to provide technologies in engineering, petrochemicals, chemistry, agriculture, and IT. We are also open to cooperation in the military-industrial complex. There are no closed topics in our relations," he said.

He invited Algerian specialists and the Prime Minister to visit Belarus, explore possibilities, and decide what they need. "And we will work in that direction," Lukashenko assured. "Come to Belarus, determine what is beneficial and necessary for you. If we can do something for you, we will be glad."

The Belarusian President emphasized that Belarusian specialists will help establish technological cooperation, but ultimately, local people in Algeria should work in these industries. "We need to train your people in these technologies to increase our trade," he stated.

The main approach is pragmatic and results-oriented — ensuring that both sides feel the benefits of cooperation.

Lukashenko also highlighted the importance of investment, especially given the current inflation and financial instability worldwide. "If Algeria wants to cooperate with us, we have the experience from the Soviet Union era, and we need to use it to address urgent issues that concern both peoples. We must act quickly — there is no time to delay," he concluded.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Belarusian Foreign Minister:

"Algeria is a self-sufficient country, one of the leaders in gas and oil production. It is an important hub for international maritime trade, a transit route between Europe and Africa. For Belarus, it is not only a large market but also an opportunity to work across the continent. Algeria can become a hub for our goods and further expansion into Africa, with assistance from Eurasian cooperation."

He added that there are prospects in construction, where Belarusian equipment can be useful.

Lukashenko emphasized the importance of a workable relationship plan with Algeria.

"I understand well what Algeria means for Africa. We cooperate with many African countries, because the future belongs to Africa," he reiterated.

During the official delegation visit, Belarus and Algeria thoroughly discussed their mutually beneficial relationship, focusing on cooperation that complements rather than competes, based on mutual benefit.

Another key topic is food imports. "Currently, our main exports to Algeria are dry milk, whey, and similar products — significant volumes. Thanks to our work and support from the Algerian President, we have obtained certificates for our entire dairy product range, allowing us to trade freely," said the Foreign Minister.

He added that recently, a decision was made to include milk-based baby food in the export list, opening new prospects.