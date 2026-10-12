Lukashenko on Protests in France: It's Unacceptable to Use Children for Political Purposes

While on a working visit to the Minsk region, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko commented on the student protests in France and the harsh actions taken by security forces, BelTA reports.

"We take no joy in—and I do not applaud—what is happening in France, unlike our journalists. Because it is unacceptable. It is the same thing we experienced [in 2020]—politicians using children for political purposes. What is good about that? Of course, Macron is cracking down hard on this," the head of state noted. "The only thing one can reproach them for is the hypocrisy: when it happened here, they thought it was fine, but now that it’s happening there, they consider it bad. You see—double standards."

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that using children for political purposes in this manner is unacceptable. "I mean, the kid is 12 or 15 years old. What is he dissatisfied with? He hasn't even started living yet. It is clear that politicians are using them for their own ends. There are elections in France in March. I think things will calm down somewhat. But there is no reason to rejoice over this. The only thing is, of course, we should point the finger and ask: 'Guys, why were you cheering when those children were being used here?'" the President added.