Lukashenko on Security: We Are Obliged to Defend Every Centimeter of Our Land

Lukashenko on the security of the country: To protect a centimeter, a millimeter of our land we are obliged.

Belarus does not intend to attack anyone, but to provide its security it is obliged. This the President of the country stated at a conference with the military at the combined-arms range Obuz-Lesnovsky.

The Belarusian leader noted that the army must be equipped with the newest technologies. Modernization of systems of communication is important as never. Alexander Lukashenko acquainted himself with the development and practical use in the troops of systems of communication. To the President it was reported of the purpose, composition, combat possibilities, and directions of development of the communications troops of the country. In the development of the Armed Forces first of all the experience of modern armed conflicts is taken into account.

Belarus intends to attack no one, but is obliged to provide its security, the President emphasized. “Some try to reproach us that allegedly tomorrow we intend to attack someone. Once more I repeat: we do not intend to attack anyone; we are pragmatists. We understand that if on someone (suppose, of our neighbors) we commit an attack, this is similar to death. To win a conflict with our ‘monsters,’ states located on the perimeter, we cannot. Why then begin a war, if absolutely frankly? But to protect a centimeter, a millimeter of our land, our population, to provide security we are obliged,” Alexander Lukashenko stated. “This is our task, whatever it may cost us. Even if this will cost our life. We must prepare for this and we prepare.”

The President answered questions of journalists and replied to the sharpest and most topical questions.

Belarus has learned to produce the most modern means of communication for the military, Alexander Lukashenko noted. By the words of the Belarusian leader, as concerns communications troops, here precisely one must know how to fight not by number but by skill. “Such means of communication as we have today allow us to have a smaller quantity of people, if one speaks of numbers. But the affair is not even in numbers. The affair is in skills and in the means of this communication. That which we saw today is the most advanced — that which is needed,” the President said.

The head of state recalled that several years ago he set a task that in Belarus in this sphere they would have everything their own, up to space communication. “Today we have this. But still in an insufficient quantity. We need more. And by the results of our conversation and practical exercises we will take a decision in what terms we will equip not only the army but all the Armed Forces — who are in shoulder boards and carry a weapon — with modern means of communication. We know how to do this,” the Belarusian leader stated.

Alexander Lukashenko also emphasized the importance of a check of the combat readiness of the Belarusian army: it passes constantly, and moreover they check not only the military. In a conversation with journalists the head of state related of a delivery of Belarusian potash fertilizers for the United States.