Lukashenko on the Agreements with Uzbekistan: I Dreamed of Such a Level of Relations

Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev have signed a declaration establishing a strategic partnership between Belarus and Uzbekistan. This marks the culmination of extensive negotiations held on July 9 in Minsk. Despite a long-standing history of relations, the moment is undeniably historic for both countries. There are immense opportunities ahead. Minsk and Tashkent are fully capable of significantly increasing mutual trade, with a target of reaching two billion dollars. Cooperation in industry, joint projects in agriculture, and sharing expertise in nuclear energy are just some of the key agreements. Shavkat Mirziyoyev also extended an invitation to the Belarusian President to visit Uzbekistan again.

President Mirziyoyev’s visit to Minsk serves as a reciprocal gesture following Alexander Lukashenko’s trip to Uzbekistan two years prior. That visit facilitated productive negotiations, opened new avenues for cooperation, and contributed to an uptick in trade. Nevertheless, both capitals are eager to achieve even more.

Uzbekistan is increasingly becoming a strategic foothold for Belarus in Central Asia. The shared Soviet industrial legacy, production chains, personal contacts, and networks established at the dawn of independence laid the groundwork. However, without strong political will from both sides, deepening the dialogue proved challenging. Belarus has always been open to Uzbekistan, but tangible progress only materialized once the “political chemistry” between Lukashenko and Mirziyoyev ignited. And now, it is clearly bearing fruit.

Leaders’ Negotiations at the Palace of Independence

Representatives from government circles from both nations attended the negotiations, which over the past days have been characterized by close, continuous engagement—ministers, governors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. While such ceremonies typically remain formal, this time, discussions flowed even during the greeting.

The optimistic tone of the visit was palpable without words. As our President always notes at the outset of official talks, “We always expect a friend to highlight our mutual respect.”

The leaders’ informal conversations began on the eve of the official negotiations, in a relaxed setting at Lukashenko’s residence. They exchanged views on bilateral issues as well as on the international situation.

Lukashenko: I Dreamed of the Level of Cooperation Our Countries Have Achieved

“We adhere to the same policies as Uzbekistan on key issues. We support a multipolar world. We do not seek to interfere with anyone. We look after our own people, and Uzbekistan looks after its own — but we actively work to connect our interests,” Lukashenko stated.

He noted that Uzbekistan is among Belarus’s top ten foreign partners and ranks third among CIS member states. “Of course, it cannot compare to the colossal scale of Russia, but it is still a very high level. We have made significant progress. I once dreamed of reaching this level of relations during your first presidency, but it didn’t always work out back then. Together, we have now achieved this breakthrough,” the President emphasized.

He further underscored that when the two sides initially discussed a trade volume of one billion dollars, they now confidently aim for two billion, with corresponding tasks assigned to their agencies.

“It is very important that, beyond joint projects—which we will strictly fulfill—we also find opportunities to expand into third markets, especially those close to Uzbekistan. There is great interest there, and we will work together. This process has already begun,” Lukashenko added.

He also highlighted ongoing projects involving Belarusian companies, including the assembly of Minsk Tractor Plant machinery in Uzbekistan. Currently, around 1,300 tractors have been assembled, with localization on some models soon exceeding 30 percent. The goal is to reach an annual production of 3,000 units. Belarus has offered to train Uzbek specialists directly on production lines if needed.

In the mining sector, Belarus and Uzbekistan have started assembling 130-ton BELAZ trucks in Uzbekistan, with plans to move to larger 220-ton models.

Focus on Agriculture and Broader Cooperation

Agriculture remains a key area of collaboration. Two years ago, the first joint investment project was launched with the construction of a modern poultry complex in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region. Now, new opportunities are being explored for livestock farming projects in Belarus’s Vitebsk region.

Belarus is also ready to share its expertise in nuclear energy. With Uzbekistan planning to build a nuclear power plant, Belarus has offered its knowledge in automation, digitalization, and personnel training.

Emphasis on Implementation

Both leaders stressed that the true value of the visit lies in tangible results, not merely in signing documents. A Belarus-Uzbekistan Trade House was opened in Minsk to promote Uzbek goods, and cooperation will be further expanded through regional ties.

Mirziyoyev praised the depth of the current relationship, affirming that the two countries have elevated their ties to a new qualitative level. He confirmed that all agreements made during the visit, including those discussed in a narrower format, would be under the direct control of the presidents.

Lukashenko concluded by promising that Belarus will do everything possible for Uzbekistan, fulfilling all commitments on time. Mirziyoyev responded by inviting Lukashenko to visit Uzbekistan again, expressing confidence that both sides are committed to achieving the outlined goals.

The visit ended on a warm note, with President Lukashenko personally seeing his Uzbek counterpart off at the airport.