Lukashenko on the Pandemic: We Saved Ourselves by Not Running After Others, by Going Our Own Way

In Belarus they will not spare funds for providing quality medical care to citizens. But existing institutions must be effectively engaged, for a hospital is not a resort. This was stated by head of state Alexander Lukashenko during the opening ceremony in Minsk of the new City Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, BelTA reports.

“You remember the so-called pandemic that we together with you lived through. Despite the fact that the only state in the world (Belarus — ed.) that went its own way and gained from this. We saved ourselves by not running after others who introduced full isolation, scattered helicopter money. Neither the one nor the other could we afford,” the head of state said. “But we drew the corresponding conclusions when we rushed from side to side, looked for places for infectious patients. Fortunately, we did not destroy infectious departments and hospitals in district centers and regions. But we saw that in such megapolises as Minsk we precisely lacked such a compact place where these patients could be accommodated.”

Alexander Lukashenko noted that in this connection and on the proposal of specialists a decision was taken to build a functional hospital. “We built it,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

“We have drawn lessons from the recent pandemic. We discarded nothing, did not push away. We saw our own shortcomings too. And we must at any time be ready not to allow a repetition of those mistakes and shortcomings that once were,” the head of state said.

The President drew attention to the fact that in the new hospital there are several blocks isolated from one another, where if necessary one can treat not only infectious patients, but any other patients as well. “These buildings must not stand empty. They must work effectively and give a return,” Alexander Lukashenko stressed. “In this connection we discussed the problem; we have excesses. We began even earlier to build ‘palaces’ instead of hospitals. You know, a hospital is not a resort. It must be ideal in operating rooms and intensive-care units, wards and departments. There it must be above world level. And we will not spare money for this. But everything else — this, I emphasize once again, is not a resort.”