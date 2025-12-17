The continuation of the war in Ukraine threatens to escalate into a global conflict. An escalation along this trajectory could have dire consequences for Europe and the world as a whole. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko emphasizes that such a scenario must be prevented. Much of his recent interview with Newsmax TV focused on pressing geopolitical issues—particularly recent developments in the region. Tonight, a new excerpt was broadcast for viewers across the Atlantic. What does Putin want? When might Trump succeed in resolving the conflict? How will the war end? These are complex questions, accompanied by predictions from our President.

It seems that American journalists have adopted a habit—no day passes without a new headline about Belarusian President Lukashenko. They keep their audience engaged by releasing fragment after fragment.

This time, the focus was on what’s happening in Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko, more than anyone, is intimately familiar with the topic. Despite Donald Trump’s ambitious rhetoric—"stop many wars with a snap"—the reality is far more complicated...

Lukashenko: If it Were Only Up to Trump, the War Would Be Over

Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that if the decision rested solely with Trump, the war would have ended long ago.

“There are two conflicting sides—Russia and Ukraine. And Belarus has also been drawn into this. We share borders with the conflict zone, and naturally, we care deeply about how events unfold and how it will all end. This is a multilateral process. One person—Trump—cannot resolve this alone,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

“I spoke with him by phone before his visit to Alaska, when he met with Putin. I told him directly that this isn’t a short-term issue. We need to prepare for heavy work. You can’t solve this problem with a quick fix, as they say here. That’s how it’s happening. I advised him to make every effort to negotiate with Russia—to halt the fighting at the front and cease all movements toward war. When there’s no shooting, no lives are lost—then it’s possible to talk for a month, or two, or even years,” Lukashenko explained.

He gave an example: the peace treaty between the USSR and Japan, which still has not been concluded, has not prevented countries from cooperating for decades.

“The main thing today is to stop the slaughter—to prevent further loss of life. When people aren’t dying, then sit down and negotiate about anything—territorial issues, or other matters,” he stated.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that Russia does not feel threatened by the process, and that Ukraine and its army do not rearm during this time—while American and European weapons continue to flow into the region.

Lukashenko advocates for “freezing this conflict from start to finish,” emphasizing that Minsk has consistently called for negotiations from the very beginning.

“From the outset, we urged dialogue—negotiations that, if not for the European dithering, could have prevented the conflict from spiraling further. Ten years ago, I spoke about the role of the U.S. in this process,” he reminded.

Belarusian President: The Main Goal Is to End the Loss of Lives

He recounted the 2015 peace agreements reached in Minsk.

“If the Europeans hadn’t taken a foolish stance… They wanted to create conditions for Ukraine to rearm and resist Russia, as Merkel later stated. It became clear that they weren’t seeking peace but preparing for future war. The agreement was signed, with Europeans—Germany and France—acting as mediators. And what was the outcome? Nothing. I proposed then to include Americans in the process—without the U.S., there would be no peace. If the agreements reached in Minsk had been implemented, there would be no war today,” he said.

“Trump is right—if I had been president, there might have been no war. Most likely, because he wouldn’t have been in office at that time. But what happened, happened.”

Now, much depends on Trump’s stance and the broader U.S. position.

“The key is that Trump must not back down from this stance,” Lukashenko emphasized. “He’s a man of character, sometimes impulsive. If he pushes forward persistently, results will follow. The Europeans have no grounds to shout and complain,” he added.

Lukashenko: Continued War in Ukraine Will Lead to a Global Conflict

There is hope in Trump’s approach… The political experience of Belarusian leadership and its trustful relationship with Russia—particularly with Putin—offer grounds for considering Moscow’s intentions.

“I am now convinced that Putin desires peace. I won’t specify the reasons—they are well known. Both internal and external factors motivate him. Zelensky also wants peace—certainly, especially now. But their visions of how this war should end differ,” Lukashenko stated.

He supported the position expressed by former U.S. President Donald Trump—that discussions on ending the conflict should be based on the current realities.

“Continuing this conflict does no good for Ukraine either,” he warned. “If Ukraine believes it can defeat Russia and is willing to fight, let them do so. But from my perspective—and I believe Trump shares this view—if this continues, Ukraine will cease to exist as a state,” the Belarusian leader declared.

He warned that if the conflict persists and escalation continues, it could have catastrophic consequences for Europe and global stability.

“This could escalate into a worldwide conflict, involving all the weapons available to nations,” Lukashenko cautioned. “This must be prevented at all costs.”

Such political forecasts are, of course, alarming. But living side by side with Europeans, Belarus closely observes Western movements—armament races and the apparent threats from the East, which Brussels propagates to its populace. Frankly, it’s not entirely clear why the “row” in the European region has begun. To the American audience, Lukashenko explains this with an analogy they can understand.

The Belarusian President: Don’t Wake the Sleeping Bear

He drew a relatable analogy involving neighboring Mexico.

“If they started forcing pro-American residents in border areas to speak Spanish instead of English, or pressed their children to only speak Spanish in school, and if, heaven forbid, Americans were burned alive in Mexico—what would you do?” he asked. “The U.S. would probably wipe that country off the map. Of course, I hope that’s just an example, but you get the idea,” he added.

He pointed out that similar policies are being enacted in Ukraine—forcing Russian-speaking populations to abandon their language, and even burning Russian-speaking residents in Odessa. “Why? Let people choose their language. If you want Ukrainian, then work patiently—step by step, over years—through schools, public offices, and everyday life,” Lukashenko argued. “They wanted to silence the Russian-speaking population, which is the majority in the East. And in Odessa, they burned those they considered enemies—so this policy was elevated to state level.

And as an old politician, he advised: “If you live next to that sleeping bear, do not wake it. Seek normal relations—coexist peacefully.”

Lukashenko: There Was No War Over Crimea

When asked about Crimea, which the Ukrainian side claims was the start of hostilities in 2014, Lukashenko pointed out:

“No one fought over Crimea. That was simply handed over to Russia—I saw it with my own eyes. Not a single shot was fired from Ukraine.”

He responded to the claim that Russia annexed Crimea, saying:

“You can call it ‘annexation,’ ‘liberation,’ or ‘capture’—that’s a philosophical question. But if it’s your land, why didn’t you defend it? Ukraine simply relinquished it—handed it over to Russia. I once said that Russia acted wisely—they negotiated with those responsible for defending Crimea, and thus, Crimea was effectively surrendered to ‘little green men,’ as you called them then.”

What Will Be the Endgame of the War in Ukraine?

Progress in Russia’s contacts with the current U.S. administration offers hope. But the path to peace remains extremely difficult. The key question is: what must be done? Not everyone can see the future or the broader perspective behind all these upheavals.

Lukashenko advocates for a pause and negotiations.

“Any war ends with peace. That’s the classic way. And this war will end with peace. The sooner, the fewer lives will be lost,” he said.

He expressed a blunt truth: “War is war, and some casualties are inevitable. But what about those who come back maimed—without limbs, without eyes? What are we to do with them?”

He believes that the current situation will naturally push conflicting sides toward peace, especially if the front lines begin to crumble—something already observable.

“Russia might even face mobilization if escalation continues,” he warned. “That wouldn’t be good for Russia. Do they like this war? Of course not.”

He also cited Putin’s words: “We’re fighting our own people,” he said, emphasizing the psychological and many other factors involved.

“Zelensky must understand—he already knows—that this escalation could lead to Ukraine’s disappearance,” Lukashenko warned.

He added that external pressures—particularly from Trump—are forcing the leaders to consider peace.

“If they don’t reach an agreement now, external pressure will only grow stronger,” the Belarusian leader asserted. “These factors weigh heavily on both presidents. They realize they must stop and negotiate.”

He stressed that guarantees are essential for a lasting peace.

“Russia wants guarantees—long-term guarantees. I know this. Russia wants a peace treaty that guarantees no future war. Ukraine also wants this. Trump is ready to serve as a guarantor,” Lukashenko said. “Everything is in place. We need to accelerate the process.”

He also pointed out that Trump is exerting pressure primarily on Zelensky—who resists making compromises because European countries, he claims, are whispering that they will support him in fighting.

“But they won’t help,” Lukashenko warned. “They lack the resources America has. If the U.S. pulls back, escalation is unavoidable. Then Macron, Merz, and Starmer will realize their mistake,” he stated.

What if Trump becomes disillusioned and simply withdraws from the process?

When asked about this possibility, Lukashenko responded:

“The war will go on. It will continue until forces emerge in Ukraine that compel Zelensky to seek peace. And those forces will act when the front begins to collapse entirely—though that process has already started”.

New excerpts from Lukashenko’s interview with Newsmax TV will soon air.