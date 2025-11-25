Lukashenko on Ukraine peace talks: If there's a desire to return to Minsk, we're always ready

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced his readiness to resume peace talks on Ukraine in Minsk. He made this statement at a meeting in Bishkek with Russian President Vladimir Putin, BelTA reports.

"If you have a desire to return to Minsk again (which would be appropriate), you know, we're always ready. Regarding Ukraine, we're often criticized… You know, we're in dialogue with both Westerners and Americans. When they start talking about this, I ask them: 'Didn't you know that we're not just kindred spirits (the peoples of Belarus and Russia – BelTA)?' "Our actions are legally justified; we are allies, after all," Alexander Lukashenko said.