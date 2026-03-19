Lukashenko on US reaction to EU's position: They are very sensitive to this

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sees a sensitive reaction in the US to the European Union's position, which has moved away from supporting a number of US actions. The President told reporters this while commenting on the previous day's talks with the US delegation led by Special Envoy John Cole, BelTA reports.

"What's surprising is that I always avoid this in discussions. We've even talked a lot about Russia and China recently. I was curious about the European position. I was curious how the Americans, the people directly involved, feel about the fact that the Europeans have betrayed them. We also discussed this topic," Alexander Lukashenko noted. "They, of course, are very sensitive about this. Both Trump and they took it very hard. They say, 'But we've always helped them.' We know how much we helped. Both NATO and economically. They simply couldn't exist without the Americans. And they simply dragged Germany out by the ears after the war, and so on."