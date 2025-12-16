Lukashenko on Venezuela and US: War will lead nowhere – it will be a second Vietnam

Belarusian-American relations, the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, and the situation in Venezuela are the main topics of Alexander Lukashenko's exclusive interview with the American television channel Newsmax TV. The first segment was shown in the US on the night of December 16.

Key questions from a US journalist: How does the Belarusian leader assess Trump's policies and what does he think of America's national security strategy? The Ukrainian track: When will the conflict be resolved? What advice did the Belarusian President give Trump in his conversation before Alaska? Why is the European position on this issue untenable? What is happening in Venezuela, and what risks might external pressure pose?

During the conversation, the Belarusian head of state shared his perspective on the deteriorating relations between Venezuela and the United States, as well as prospects for cooperation with its leader, Nicolás Maduro.

Responding to a question about the situation in the region, Alexander Lukashenko noted Washington's strategic interest in Venezuela, drawing a parallel with Russia's interest in Ukraine: "I see the United States' interest in Venezuela. I understand Trump in many ways, because Venezuela is close to the country, just as Ukraine is close to Russia, so there is interest in many issues."

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus

At the same time, he expressed confidence that all issues between the countries can be resolved exclusively peacefully.

"I am absolutely convinced that all the wishes of the United States can be resolved today entirely peacefully," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. "I think we will be able to discuss this issue with Donald Trump in the near future. War will lead nowhere."

The head of state recalled that he had warned about this during recent contacts with the American side: "Yesterday, I spoke to John Cole about this. I told him: there will be a second Vietnam. Do you need it? No, you don't. So, don't fight there. We can reach an agreement there."