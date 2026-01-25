Lukashenko: Only Advanced Countries Can Produce Something of Their Own from Start to Finish

In the Palace of Independence — representatives of the government, the Presidential Administration, the National Academy of Sciences, the Minsk City Executive Committee, as well as leading universities of the country. The economy must move forward based on innovations. Education, like science, is currently at a special stage of development worldwide. Therefore, the attention to this issue is very focused.

Alexander Lukashenko:

"We have learned many things, but mainly we repeat what has already been done in the world: copying, adding our own, or sometimes not adding anything at all. This is natural — all countries act this way," the head of state added.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that only advanced countries can be called so if they can produce something of their own from start to finish. "Unfortunately, in this regard, we cannot boast many developments, to be frank," noted Alexander Lukashenko.

President: Readiness Checks in the Armed Forces Will Continue Until Spring

This is in the context of current events. The president reminded that he is currently conducting a check of the Armed Forces. "It will be carried out under these serious conditions until spring." Currently, "they are going crazy" over unmanned aerial vehicles. "Entire factories and plants are stamping them out. And not only Ukrainians and Russians, who are fighting with their help today. And they are fighting quite effectively," noted Alexander Lukashenko.

However, the Belarusian leader raises the following question: how much will UAVs help Belarus in military actions? "Will they help us a lot in forested and swampy terrain? Especially in forested areas. In the steppe, desert, everything is in plain sight: 'launch a bird,' find the target — attack, nothing hinders. But how about in the forest? Again, these are my thoughts," he emphasized.

Modern life is impossible without artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, robotics, nano- and biotechnology. Belarus is also working in these directions. However, the president calls for moving with caution — each area has its own nuances. It is necessary to identify those fields without which our country cannot do without.

"During the Address to the Belarusian people on December 18, 2025, I gave instructions to expand the implementation of experimental programs, including in regional universities. In addition, we are actively developing cooperation with technologically advanced countries; in 11-12 cases, we are implementing joint educational programs with universities of the People's Republic of China, the Russian Federation, and others," the president noted. "As time has shown, such programs are interesting to our applicants, and we have enough capable young people. Most importantly, there is demand for such specialists from enterprises. Therefore, a task was set to work out the creation of an educational center where the training of tomorrow’s personnel will be concentrated. The government’s proposals are available to all meeting participants. Today, we need to decide how to organize the training of such specialists in a proper and effective way."

Specific questions from the head of state. What has already been done in organizing experimental training? Should existing programs from leading universities be transferred to the center? How justified is the creation of a new structure, and what will be the uniqueness of the selection and training of specialists?

Minister of Education: The country needs an intellectual special forces

The minister reported that sectors needed by the country are being proposed. These include aerospace, digital technologies, biotechnology, and several others. Corresponding schools and potential are available in Belarus based on four universities. An intellectual special forces is needed, the minister believes. Following the meeting, the president instructed to review the project of creating the educational center in more detail.

Andrey Ivanets, Minister of Education of Belarus:

"At the meeting with the head of state, questions about creating a new educational center, essentially a new university in the country, for training specialists in the most promising sectors of our economy, were comprehensively considered. Various opinions were expressed — many supported, many opposed. Therefore, the meeting ended with the president’s instruction to further thoroughly study this issue with the broadest possible circle and to submit proposals to the government and the head of state in the shortest possible time."