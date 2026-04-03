Lukashenko orders construction of new bridge across the Pripyat River

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed an order providing for the construction of a simplified and accelerated road bridge across the Pripyat River. It will connect the Luninets and Stolin districts of the Brest Region. The head of state ordered the bridge's completion in 2027, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

The implementation of this important infrastructure project is of great importance for residents and visitors of Polesie. Currently, the shortest route for vehicles between the district centers of Luninets and Stolin is 46 km and involves crossing the Pripyat River via a ferry, which has restrictions on the size and weight of vehicles, and its operation is dependent on weather conditions. Other motor vehicle routes are bypassed via Pinsk (125 km) or Zhitkovichi (180 km).