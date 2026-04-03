A significant milestone for Minsk’s healthcare system!

In the Eastern microdistrict — in Uručje — the 42nd polyclinic has officially opened after construction. Designed to handle 850 visits per shift, it will serve over 25,000 residents. This facility is vital for the densely populated and developing Pervomaysky district.

Now residents have access to cutting-edge technologies. The clinic will perform minimally invasive surgeries, has inpatient facilities, and boasts a strong preventive and therapeutic infrastructure. Today, the head of state attended the opening. Alexander Lukashenko personally presented the healthcare facility with a mobile ultrasound device.

A discussion with medical professionals took place. But the conversation extended beyond healthcare topics, touching on geopolitics — events in the Middle East and their impact on us, starting with fuel prices.

Visually, it’s hard to tell this is a city polyclinic. From afar, it resembles a university or office center. But upon entering, everything becomes clear — state-of-the-art equipment, including Belarusian-made X-ray and mammography machines. Everything is designed for the comfort and convenience of both patients and staff.

Olga Mudraya, Chief Physician of Minsk’s 42nd City Polyclinic:

"Our institution features a 24-hour trauma department that will provide assistance to residents of Pervomaysky and any other patients seeking help."

850 visits per shift

Objectively speaking, the facility functions more like a medical center. It’s equipped with top-tier technology from initial consultations to minimally invasive procedures. This will ease the burden on other district hospitals. Post-surgery, patients can stay for full recovery in the inpatient wards.

Lukashenko: We aimed to create a clinic of the future

"We worked hard to develop a top-notch, future-oriented clinic here — to match international standards. To make you proud of your facilities, not just see them on TV. We’ve built such a clinic," declared the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that quality, modern medical care should be accessible not only to Minsk residents but also to those in remote regions. He entrusted city authorities, the government, and Senate Chair Natalia Kachanava — as the president’s authorized representative in Minsk — to develop appropriate approaches.

"We must ensure that those living further from Minsk can also receive assistance here. Of course, we’re mainly doing this for Minsk, but we’re also improving services in other districts and regions with more advanced technology. We cannot allow residents of outlying areas to feel neglected or develop a sense of disparity in our country. Minsk’s development must be harmonious with the rest of Belarus. The health of our people will greatly depend on the steps we take now,” the Belarusian leader underscored.

Access to free healthcare in Belarus

Healthcare in Belarus covers all levels — from rural midwife stations to national research and practical centers. Assistance is available free of charge even for those without Minsk registration. Many hospitals and clinics are under construction or modernization, with Minsk planning to add two more facilities this year. This will significantly reduce the load on the emergency hospital.

Minsk Mayor: We will redistribute flows and alleviate pressure on BSMPE

Vladimir Kukharev, Chairman of Minsk City Executive Committee:

"Today, practically all city residents are transported to the emergency hospital in emergencies. To prevent overcrowding, we have devised a plan to divide the city into three zones and build three flagship centers — additions to existing facilities. One will be at the Scientific and Practical Center for Surgery and Transplantology, serving three districts. The second is the 10th Clinical Hospital, and the third is the Emergency Medical Hospital."

Focusing on women’s health

The new 42nd polyclinic has a comprehensive gynecological department, including large surgical units and operating theaters.

Lukashenko: While I am President, we will strive to do everything for women

"Minor gynecological surgeries will be performed here. Women come for a day — we do everything, then move them to a temporary ward. They stay under medical supervision for three hours," explained the doctor.

"All necessary services for women, and not only during Women's Year — I will continue to do my best while I am President," declared Alexander Lukashenko.

Overall, the clinic is equipped to care for women’s health. Modern screening tools like mammography will detect breast tumors early. The news about free second attempts at IVF in Belarus makes it clear that women’s health — especially during Women’s Year — is a priority, guaranteed personally by the President.

Belarus offers free HPV vaccinations

"Thanks to you, girls are now vaccinated against human papillomavirus. In countries with over 20 years of vaccination programs, cervical cancer has been eradicated," said a medical professional.

"Previously, the vaccine cost around 600 rubles — it was expensive. Now, nothing will be spared for women," assured President Lukashenko.

Rapid career growth for a doctor from Turkmenistan

It’s not uncommon for foreigners to work among Belarusian medical staff, though they are now fully integrated. Dr. Atadjanov, a graduate of Belarusian State Medical University from Turkmenistan, worked for three years as a surgeon at Minsk’s eighth hospital. Now, he will lead the trauma-surgery department at the 42nd polyclinic — a swift career rise.

President’s meeting with the medical community

Today, our President engaged with medical professionals on clinical and ancillary topics. As they say, “comparison is the thief of joy.”

He responded to rumors about a supposed doctor shortage in Belarus and claims that some regions have better healthcare.

The President urged not to blame personnel shortages but to improve the system

"We have enough people. We need to understand how to reorganize. The system must be built so that existing staff can work, earn, and serve the population properly. This concerns the Ministry of Healthcare and our medics by over 200%. Don’t complain about working over 8 hours — doctors are like the President: they work as much as needed. If you need to work 10 hours, do so. Learn new technologies, consolidate your efforts," Lukashenko advised.

He also noted that in many healthcare facilities, digital systems are not yet implemented, and IT solutions need to be actively adopted.

Lukashenko: We must ease Minsk’s burden and preserve the countryside

The new clinic is located near the border of Minsk and the Minsk district, in a densely populated district. Minsk will not continue widespread urban sprawl, instead concentrating the workforce in satellite towns with developed infrastructure.

On rising global energy prices and Belarusian policy

"We must preserve the countryside — it’s our backbone. Without it, we are nothing. Soon, we might be riding buses to milk cows in rural areas if we pursue such policies. Therefore, we need to develop those areas. And we must also ease Minsk’s congestion — rush hours are already impossible," the President stated.

Regarding the Middle East conflict, he added:

"The war has begun — fuel prices are rising. We still tolerate it. Everyone is fueling up here — even those from hostile states. I don’t consider them enemies, but they come to fill up. If they come, let them. We’re not against it," Lukashenko said. "They’re not coming from Ukraine, as borders are fully closed there. If they do come, let them fill up — we have no problem."

He continued:

"We have more favorable conditions today, but prices fluctuate — that’s beyond our control. We didn’t start the Middle East conflict, nor did we block a quarter of the natural gas and oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. But the world is interconnected. When buying two or three cars per family, remember — there’s no such thing as free gasoline," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Lukashenko on his advice to Trump regarding Iran

Everything is interconnected. World events influence us — like rising fuel prices, which stem from conflicts in the Middle East. The President revealed that he privately advised Trump on resolving this crisis.

He explained: