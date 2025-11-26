3.71 BYN
Lukashenko outlines challenges and threats to which CSTO must respond promptly
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko listed the challenges and threats to which the CSTO must respond promptly. He made this statement at the summit in Bishkek, according to BELTA.
According to the head of state, there are a number of challenges and threats, both military and non-military, that require special attention and response from the CSTO immediately.
"These include artificial intelligence; unmanned aerial vehicles and lethal autonomous combat systems with self-learning algorithms; cyberterrorism; ensuring the security of vital energy infrastructure, primarily nuclear power plants and hydroelectric power stations; and finally, the problem of closing borders to the movement of goods and people. These issues concern all CSTO member states," the President emphasized.