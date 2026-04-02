Lukashenko Outlines Joint Achievements on Day of Unity of Peoples of Belarus and Russia

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The Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent a message of congratulations on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that on April 2, 1996, Belarus and Russia based on the historically shared destinies of Belarusians and Russians and the will of both peoples for further rapprochement signed the Treaty on the Establishment of the Community of Belarus and Russia.

"Thirty years have passed since then. The Community, the Union, and the Union State are consistent links in a chain of measured steps on our path to integration," the congratulatory message reads. "The policy vectors of the Union State remain unchanged. These are peace and harmony, unity and progress, prosperity, and social justice."

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the fraternal peoples of Belarus and Russia cherish the centuries-old traditions of trust, are rightfully proud of their shared history, revere the memory of their ancestors, and carefully preserve spiritual and moral values. Significant joint achievements help millions of Belarusians and Russians live, work, raise children, and look to the future with dignity.

"Mutually beneficial partnerships in various fields, growing trade volumes, and the implementation of bilateral programs and projects open up new opportunities for the sustainable improvement of the well-being of our peoples. We ensure food security and the technological sovereignty of the Union State. The two countries are creating a scientific, educational, informational, and cultural space where the citizens of Belarus and Russia feel part of a single whole," the Belarusian leader stated.

Minsk and Moscow are united in defending their goals and ideals on the international stage, supporting each other in the fight against unlawful sanctions, strengthening their shared defense potential, doing everything possible to reduce military and political tensions globally, and striving to restore global trust, the President emphasized.

"Dear friends, by following the path of close integration, we can respond to the challenges of our time, improve living standards and well-being, and jointly raise a worthy generation that will continue the relay of generations," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.