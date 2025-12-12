Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as part of agreements reached with US President Donald Trump and at his request, pardoned 123 citizens of various countries. This was reported by the Belarusian leader's press service.

"As part of the agreements reached with US President Donald Trump and at his request, in connection with the lifting of illegal sanctions against the potash industry of the Republic of Belarus imposed by the Biden Administration, and in connection with the practical implementation of the process of lifting other illegal sanctions against the Republic of Belarus, the head of state has decided to pardon 123 citizens of various countries convicted under Belarusian law for various crimes, including espionage, terrorism, and extremism," the press service stated.

This gesture was also made in response to requests from other heads of state and based on humanitarian principles and universal and family values. It is aimed at accelerating the positive dynamics of relations with Belarus's partner countries and in the interests of stabilizing the situation in the European region as a whole.

In total, including the decisions made by the President of Belarus in late November, the number of pardoned individuals recently stands at 156.