MINSK — President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that the ongoing structural redivision of the global international order remains in motion, driven by specific underlying factors. He shared this analysis during his address at the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, the BELTA news agency reports.

The Core Catalyst of Global Redivision

"The foundational reason for this—to speak with absolute candor—is the raw struggle for resources and irresponsible market competition," the Head of State observed. "We must thank Trump for making this reality so blatantly obvious to everyone."

To ground his thesis, the Belarusian leader drew attention to a succession of recent high-stakes international crises.

Condemning the Venezuelan Intervention

Lukashenko explicitly highlighted the recent military operation targeting Caracas. "Consider Venezuela, the abduction of President Maduro. Why was it done? Because someone desperately requires oil? True, the country possesses vast reserves. Yet, at the instigation of those very Americans, I was personally integrated into this political process prior to the capture of the Venezuelan President. All of these matters, including the oil disputes, could have been resolved entirely without this foolishness, without the capture of a sitting President—which stands as an absolute disgrace in the modern world."

The President elaborated that Venezuela primarily yields heavy crude oil, which matches the processing specialization of oil refineries located within the United States. This mutual dependency was fully recognized by Caracas.

"Therefore, constructive economic cooperation was entirely feasible," the President emphasized. "Instead, they chose to launch a 'heroic' nighttime assault on the nation, taking Maduro. Fine, such is the risk of our fate as presidents. But what was his wife guilty of? And now, the architects of this plot have no clear idea how to extricate themselves from the situation. I explicitly warned them: 'You have seized him, but have you considered what happens tomorrow, or how you will untangle this mess?'"

Bombardier Reckonings and the Situation in Iran

Alexander Lukashenko also drew direct parallels to recent security emergencies affecting Tehran. "For what purpose did they bomb the country and assassinate its Supreme Leader along with his family? The root cause is identical—Iran is immensely wealthy in natural resources, possessing reserves that will endure for decades to come."

A Warning Regarding Cuba

Shifting his focus across the Atlantic, the Head of State raised a rhetorical warning: "Is Cuba next?"

"We are deeply aware of the economic and political pressures being exerted there," the Belarusian President stated. "Does anyone realistically anticipate acts of international aggression from the Cuban population? I am certain no one does. The issue is simply that some global actors detest the mere existence of the Island of Freedom and the sovereign domestic policies pursued by its state leadership. With Cuba, one must learn to negotiate and build normal, balanced diplomatic relations."