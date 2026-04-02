Lukashenko: Policy vectors of Union State remain unchanged

Belarus and Russia celebrate Peoples' Unity Day. On April 2, 1996, Minsk and Moscow signed an agreement establishing a community of the two countries. This is not just an agreement, but a shared path that has become a unique form of integration both in the post-Soviet space and around the world.

Chairman of the Supreme State Council Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the Russian people and Russian President Vladimir Putin:

"The Community, the Union, and the Union State are consistent links in a chain of carefully crafted steps on our path to integration. The policy vectors of the Union State remain unchanged. They are peace and harmony, unity and progress, prosperity and social justice. Fraternal peoples cherish the traditions of trust that have been passed down through the centuries, are rightfully proud of their shared history, sacredly honor the memory of their ancestors, and carefully preserve spiritual and moral values. Significant joint achievements help millions of Belarusians and Russians live with dignity, work, raise children, and look to the future with confidence."

In his congratulatory message, Alexander Lukashenko also noted that mutually beneficial partnerships in various fields, growing trade volumes, and the implementation of bilateral programs and projects open up new opportunities for the sustainable improvement of the well-being of our peoples.

On Unity Day of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia, Lukashenko highlighted significant joint achievements.

Vladimir Putin, in turn, emphasized the potential of the Union State in his congratulatory message.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

"Exactly 30 years ago, the Treaty on the Formation of a Community of Russia and Belarus was signed, marking the beginning of the unification process between our countries. During this period, mutually beneficial integration ties have developed enormously, and their positive impact is fully felt in the lives of our citizens. Today, Russians and Belarusians enjoy equal rights in healthcare, education, social security, and pensions, and freely choose their place of residence and work anywhere from Brest to Vladivostok."