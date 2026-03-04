Lukashenko presents state awards to women ahead of 8 March

On the eve of March 8th, the President bestowed state honors upon Belarusian women.

In anticipation of International Women’s Day, words of gratitude and admiration are directed to the wonderful half of humanity. An entire year in our country has been dedicated to women — and with so many events planned, women will continue to showcase their achievements and aspirations.

In the lead-up to March 8th, the President of Belarus awarded state honors to Belarusian women. Sometimes it’s hard to imagine, but many women have accomplished the impossible! They have decided to build large families, raising five or more children, and have been awarded the Order of Mother. Others, with two or three children, have managed to forge careers and occupy leadership positions. Their labor and contribution to the development of a sovereign nation have been recognized with orders, medals, and honorary titles. As our President rightly noted, Belarus has created all the opportunities for women to succeed in any profession, should they wish to do so. The most beautiful moments of the ceremony can be seen in our report.

Grace, beauty, strength — and... no gender stereotypes here. In Belarus, women hold high-ranking positions alongside men, they fly into space… And if they choose a more grounded life, that is also their right.

вручение госнаград news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e1738406-9f6e-4e55-a1fb-5165366f2d03/conversions/70e476fb-0a72-4e6f-8a1e-3892a8500580-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e1738406-9f6e-4e55-a1fb-5165366f2d03/conversions/70e476fb-0a72-4e6f-8a1e-3892a8500580-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e1738406-9f6e-4e55-a1fb-5165366f2d03/conversions/70e476fb-0a72-4e6f-8a1e-3892a8500580-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e1738406-9f6e-4e55-a1fb-5165366f2d03/conversions/70e476fb-0a72-4e6f-8a1e-3892a8500580-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Some women dedicate themselves entirely to motherhood, while others skillfully balance it with their careers. Being a mother is a demanding labor — an immense responsibility carried on feminine shoulders. Household chores, health issues, lessons, care, the development of children — everything rests on women’s resilience. At some point, as they dissolve into the flux of daily life, it’s crucial that they do not forget about themselves.

A. Lukashenko: "On this holiday, Belarusian men are ready to do everything for the women of our country."

As the President noted, the solemn awarding ceremony on the eve of March 8th stands out from others: it is always warm, sincere, and heartfelt. "The year 2026 in Belarus is dedicated precisely to you — so different, yet united in our desire to make our country better and happier. That, perhaps, is the essence of our (Belarusian) women," he said.

On this day, at the Palace of Independence, we honor modest laborers, true professionals, guardians of national traditions and the hearth, and above all, mothers.