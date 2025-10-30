Lukashenko Promises to Protect Belarus from being Involved into Military Conflict

"There is demand for us (what Belarus owns and what the country can produce. – BelTA's note). But these are such uncertain and unknown times that we must endure. We must endure these times. If we endure, our children will survive. If we fail, we will plunge into this abyss. There are more than fifty conflicts and wars in the world. I wouldn't want to be involved in the 51st. But I promise you that we don't want to fight, that we won't get involved in this war if we are left alone. This is precisely the main task of the President and the government," the head of state said.