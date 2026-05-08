Lukashenko proposed returning the remains of Soviet soldiers buried abroad to Belarus

On Victory Day, May 9, at a wreath-and-flower-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument in Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed returning the remains of Soviet soldiers buried abroad to their homeland, BelTA reports.

"We remember and honor the liberators of our native land. Today and always will. All flowers and wreaths we lay are in memory of those who remained buried there, in foreign lands, giving their lives for the peoples of Europe. They must be returned home," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that fascism now has a different face – a polished one – but this does not change its essence. "We see this face. The ideas of superpower and superiority are growing stronger and inflicting new wounds on the world. But they are already close to our borders," the President declared. "We know who our adversary and enemy are. They are not nations. Families live in Europe who, like Belarusians, cherish true memories of the war unleashed by Hitler's fascists. Our enemy is the revanchists, the direct and ideological descendants of the SS, Bandera, and Forest Brothers."