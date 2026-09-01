Lukashenko Proposes an SCO Scientific Fund

Belarus proposes to establish a scientific fund of the SCO that would assist the integration of scientists of the countries of the organization. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a sitting of the Council of Heads of State of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BELTA reports.

The head of the Belarusian state named the humanitarian direction as one of the key ones in the work of the SCO. In this connection he thanked the SCO countries for active participation in the conference of ministers of education, which for the first time this year took place in the capital of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko also expressed gratitude for the project “Minsk Initiative,” approved in the course of the meeting, presupposing the creation of a consortium of higher-education institutions and high-tech corporations of the SCO.

“Belarus also proposes to establish a scientific fund of the organization that would assist the integration of the potentials of the scientists of our countries. With the help of this instrument we will be able to support innovative research projects in the most various fields: from climate and ecology to smart agriculture, biotechnologies, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals,” the Belarusian leader is confident.