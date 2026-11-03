At the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko proposed resuming peace talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine on Belarusian soil, BelTA reports.

"We are ready to continue making a real contribution to resolving the conflict and minimizing its consequences. There is no alternative to a peaceful solution," the Belarusian leader emphasized. "If you want to reach an agreement (I am addressing those who want to reach an agreement), please come. Come to Minsk. Anywhere—at the President Hotel, at the Palace of Independence—I offer everything. Come, as we once did, and we will negotiate."

"Not 'negotiate,' but 'we will negotiate.' Because we are involved in this Ukrainian conflict, and our interests in these peace talks are very serious. Come, let's talk. Without any mediation. I do not want to play this role of mediator. Especially since our interests in these negotiations are decent and serious," the head of state declared.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Ukraine will need to be rebuilt after the conflict: "No West will rebuild Ukraine. Ukrainians must understand that we, the Russians, and they will be forced to restore Ukraine and do everything possible to ensure that the people forget about it."

The President is confident that reconciliation between nations is possible. He recalled that in the mid-20th century, during the Great Patriotic War, Belarus lost every third of its inhabitants, and in total, approximately 30 million Soviet people died in the war.

"Less than a century has passed, and we have somehow improved relations with the Germans; we have cooperated with them, and not at all badly, especially Russia, when the Soviet Union collapsed. What else was missing? Well, it won't be long before the Germans finally understand absolutely everything they have lost," Alexander Lukashenko said.