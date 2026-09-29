Lukashenko: Putin agreed Gazprom will join Belarus nitrogen plant — U.S. invited

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, meeting Russian Ulyanovsk Region Governor Alexei Russkikh, said he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the construction of a nitrogen fertilizer plant and proposed bringing the United States into the project, BelTA reported.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich and I agreed that Gazprom would join us in implementing the project to build a nitrogen plant. We should make an offer to the Americans. They want fertilizers — nitrogen fertilizers included — fine, let’s build it together, using your technology. You [the United States], Gazprom and Belarus. A site has already been selected; all the networks are in place. If not, we will build it with Gazprom, with the Russians, and sell the finished product,” Lukashenko said.