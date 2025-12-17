In an interview with the American television network Newsmax TV, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed to Newsmax TV host Greta van Susteren that he once met with Vladimir Zelensky.

When asked by the host what kind of person he is, Alexander Lukashenko said he thought Zelensky "was a reasonable person back then, but inexperienced, and that's natural when it comes to politics." Regarding his personal qualities, the Belarusian leader admitted that he wasn't as close to Vladimir Zelensky as he was to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping.