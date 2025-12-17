3.68 BYN
2.95 BYN
3.45 BYN
Lukashenko: Putin has good human qualities, but in politics he's a wolfhound
In an interview with the American television network Newsmax TV, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed to Newsmax TV host Greta van Susteren that he once met with Vladimir Zelensky.
When asked by the host what kind of person he is, Alexander Lukashenko said he thought Zelensky "was a reasonable person back then, but inexperienced, and that's natural when it comes to politics." Regarding his personal qualities, the Belarusian leader admitted that he wasn't as close to Vladimir Zelensky as he was to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Greta van Susteren also asked what kind of person Vladimir Putin is. "He's a normal person. He has very good human qualities, but in politics, he's a wolfhound. He's a great man in politics, having led a large country for a long time, so one can envy his desire and ability to lead the state and deal with issues of not only domestic but also foreign policy. He's a strong man," Alexander Lukashenko responded.